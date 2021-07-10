Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Police: Crash led to shooting in southeast Las Vegas valley

By KTNV Staff
Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MrOth_0asi83pG00

Police say a crash led to a shooting in southeast Las Vegas on Friday.

Officers responded to the incident at Rollingwood Drive and Tropicana Avenue, near Sandhill Road, shortly after 6 p.m.

Police say one man was "grazed by gunfire" and there are no serious injuries to report.

The incident remains under investigation. Authorities say no one is outstanding at this time.

Area near the incident:

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

Comments / 2

KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandhill#Tropicana#Police#U S#The Ktnv Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy