Police: Crash led to shooting in southeast Las Vegas valley

Police say a crash led to a shooting in southeast Las Vegas on Friday.

Officers responded to the incident at Rollingwood Drive and Tropicana Avenue, near Sandhill Road, shortly after 6 p.m.

Police say one man was "grazed by gunfire" and there are no serious injuries to report.

The incident remains under investigation. Authorities say no one is outstanding at this time.

Area near the incident:

