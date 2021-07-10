Special Weather Statement issued for Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 21:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jasper SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR JASPER COUNTY UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT At 1137 PM EDT...strong thunderstorms with very heavy rain were occuring over Jasper County near and northwest of Monticello. Nearly 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last hour. HAZARD...Heavy rain and minor flooding. IMPACT...Heavy rain may cause temporary flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Monticello, North Alcovy, Calvin and Eudora. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning.