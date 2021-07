For an inning, at least, it looked like Windy City Grille was riding the high of its opening round over the TVOS Misfits when it faced Smash It on Friday. The Maryville-based team took a 1-0 lead in the top half of the first inning and only gave up three in the bottom frame to stay within striking distance at 3-1 against the power hitting team from Newbreed, North Carolina.