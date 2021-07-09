Cancel
Business

Polish e-commerce software firm Shoper leaps on Warsaw debut

By Reuters
kitco.com
 9 days ago

GDANSK (Reuters) - Shares in Polish e-commerce software provider Shoper jumped as much as 22% on their stock market debut in Warsaw on Friday, riding the wave of an online shopping boom amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Poland's e-commerce sector has seen rapid growth in recent years, further fuelled by COVID-19...

www.kitco.com

