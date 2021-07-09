World stocks steady, Treasuries edge up as Delta variant spreads

LONDON (Reuters) - World stocks steadied, Treasury yields bounced and the dollar held firm on Friday as markets took a cautious breather in the face of new concerns about the pace of the economic recovery from COVID-19. Markets have been roiled this week as a rise in cases of the Delta coronavirus variant crimped risk appetite and led to a flight to safety, with some betting the post-pandemic reflation trade had stalled and secular stagnation was back on the agenda.