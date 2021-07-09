FDA calls for federal investigation into approval of Biogen's Alzheimer's drug

Use of the Biogen drug Aduhelm should be limited to patients with mild forms of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a change in the prescribing information announced Thursday. Initial approval of Aduhelm in June broadly stated the drug was “indicated for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease,” leaving open the possibility that the $56,000 a year medicine could be sought by and prescribed to the estimated 5.8 million Americans who have the neurodegenerative disorder. In updating the label to say the drug should be given to patients with “mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia,” the regulator brings the indicated use of the drug in alignment with the patient population that was studied in clinical trials.