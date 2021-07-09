Pros: Winning U.S. Junior Amateur at CCNC Will 'Open Doors'
Looking back on his illustrious junior golf career, Webb Simpson said the one championship he feels is missing is a U.S. Junior Amateur championship. Sitting just a few feet behind the trophy inside the clubhouse at the Country Club of North Carolina Monday for a media event ahead of the 73rd U.S. Junior Amateur is the closest Simpson has been to the trophy since his quarterfinal loss in the 2003 championship.www.thepilot.com
