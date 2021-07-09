Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Japan's TSE says some 30% of main board stocks fall short of new rules

By Kitco News
kitco.com
 9 days ago

TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Friday that about 30% of the stocks listed on its main section do not meet new criteria which are planned to take effect on the rebranded "prime market" in April. The TSE is planning the biggest reorganisation of Japan's stock...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tse#New Rules#Tse#Reuters#Tokyo Stock Exchange#Nli Research Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
Place
Asia
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
StocksBusiness Insider

Japanese Market Sharply Lower

(RTTNews) - Japanese stock market is sharply lower on Monday, extending the losses of the previous three sessions, with the Nikkei 225 losing more than 500 points to slip below the 27,500 level, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street on Friday. Traders also continue to be spooked amid the surge in the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus variants as even some Tokyo Olympics participants have tested positive.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian markets unnerved by virus spike, Philippine stocks down 2%

* Singapore shares drop 1.3% * S. Korea tightens virus curbs on gatherings beyond Seoul * Indonesian rupiah eases; central bank meet on Thursday By Anushka Trivedi July 19 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Philippines, South Korea and Singapore fell more than 1% on Monday while all Asian currencies tumbled as some countries tightened COVID-19 curbs to tackle a surge of infections that sparked a sell-off in risky assets. Manila shares slid 2%, slumping for a third day after last week's detection of a Delta variant infection spurred extension of stay-at-home orders, while Singapore's index experienced its worst day since July 7. Among currencies, the South Korean won declined 0.6% to lead losses on widened curbs beyond Seoul, the capital, while the baht, peso and ringgit fell between 0.2% and 0.4%. As coronavirus infections have risen even in nations with high vaccination rates, such as Britain and the United States, Asia is still grappling with a slow inoculation pace and tough curbs, clouding its prospects for near-term growth. "Asia macro continues to face multiple drags," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note. They cited the stop-start nature of curbs forced by recurring waves and newer COVID-19 variants and lack of policy space, both monetary and fiscal, to support growth. Unlike the central banks of developed economies that are considering paring back stimulus, those of emerging Asia are forced to stay accommodative as their economic situation remain unstable. One exception was Bank of Korea, which is expected to raise interest rates this year after hawkish signals at last week's meeting. Indonesia's rupiah and stocks fell 0.2% and 0.7%, respectively, as its death toll from the virus stood second only to that of Brazil. Jakarta is likely to extend existing social curbs until early August, Mizuho analysts said, adding that constraints on hospitals and vaccination were reminiscent of India's struggles in April and May. Bank Indonesia's policy review set for Thursday is expected to hold rates. Other major markets, such as Australia and Japan , were also on the backfoot, sliding 0.7% and 1.5%, respectively. Recent hints about a slowdown in China's economic growth momentum are also a cause for concern for Asia, as it is the region's top trade partner. HIGHLIGHTS ** Philippine stock index hits lowest since May 27 ** Spotlight on Tuesday meeting of People's Bank of China ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 8.7 basis points at 6.35%​​ Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0428 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan +0.15 -6.08 -1.41 0.60 China -0.01 +0.76 -0.31 1.59 India +0.00 -2.01 -0.63 13.17 Indonesia -0.17 -3.31 -0.71 0.84 Malaysia -0.21 -4.65 0.34 -6.12 Philippines -0.22 -4.86 -1.70 -7.84 S.Korea -0.48 -5.14 -0.96 12.95 Singapore -0.04 -2.70 -0.85 9.91 Taiwan -0.15 +1.55 -0.71 20.61 Thailand -0.33 -8.80 -1.00 7.54 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Stocksinvesting.com

Japan shares lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.98%

Investing.com – Japan equities were lower at the close on Friday, as losses in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 declined 0.98%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Chiyoda...
Stockswcn247.com

Asian stocks mixed, Europe gains after Wall St decline

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have opened higher in Europe after a mixed day of trading in Asia, where rising coronavirus cases and the risks to pandemic recoveries weighed on sentiment. Stocks fell in Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai but rose in Hong Kong. U.S. futures were nearly unchanged. The Bank of Japan kept its policy settings intact Friday but downgraded its growth forecast slightly. It said the outlook for the world's No. 3 economy was “highly unclear" and depends on how the COVID-19 situation unfolds. On Thursday, the S&P 500 declined 0.3%. Investors got a report from the Labor Department showing that jobless claims fell to another pandemic low.
Stocksbluzz.org

Asia Stock Laggards China and Japan Get Love From UBS, Aberdeen

(Bloomberg) — Asia’s two biggest economies are showing some signs of getting to grips with problems that weighed on their financial markets in the first half of the year, and that may bode well for their equities. That’s the view of UBS Global Wealth Management and Aberdeen Standard Investments Ltd.,...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Nikkei dips below 28,000 as tech stocks track Nasdaq slide

TOKYO, July 16 (Reuters) - Japan’s benchmark Nikkei share average dipped below the psychologically key 28,000 mark on Friday as tech shares tracked declines on Wall Street overnight, while a continued surge in coronavirus infections dented investor sentiment. New COVID-19 infections leapt to 1,308 in Tokyo on Thursday, the highest...
Businessmilfordmirror.com

Asian shares track Wall St decline; BOJ policy unchanged

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Friday after Wall Street benchmarks extended losses amid uncertainty over rising coronavirus cases and the risks to pandemic recoveries. Stocks fell in Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai but rose in Hong Kong. U.S. futures and oil prices were nearly unchanged. The...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares end flat, clock weekly 1.5% gain

BENGALURU, July 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares pulled back from record highs to close little changed on Friday as gains in metal and pharmaceutical stocks were offset by a profit-taking spree in the IT sector. The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.01% lower at 15,923.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex...
StocksLife Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks seen higher after Thursday's slump

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to rise at the open on Friday following heavy losses in the previous session. The FTSE 100 was called to open 21 points higher at 7,033. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "European markets look set to open slightly higher in the wake...
MarketsForexTV.com

Japanese Yen Falls As BoJ Maintains Policy Rate; Cuts Growth Forecast

The Japanese yen dropped against its major peers in the Asian session on Friday, as the Bank of Japan left its policy rate unchanged but slashed its growth forecast for this year due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The board, governed by Haruhiko Kuroda, voted 8-1, to...
StocksBusiness Insider

3 Canaries Worth Watching in the Market’s Most-Shorted Stocks

It appears the show must go on in the market’s most-revered blue-chips. But in ape-traded and celebrated most-shorted stocks, not so much. But is it really a “game over” scenario for one of Reddit’s favored fast money investment schemes?. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). It’s been another terrific week,...
Stocksclevelandstar.com

Japan's main stock index loses 329 points, elsewhere mixed

It was a mixed reception that investors and traders in Asia confronted on Thursday. In Japan, stocks were sold off, as they were in Australia. The U.S. dollar was mixed, with a slightly positive bias. SYDNEY, NSW, Australia, 2000 - It was a mixed reception that investors and traders in...
Stocksactionnewsnow.com

Oatly stock falls more than 9% after short seller attacks company's practices

Oatly's stock fell more than 9% before recovering slightly Thursday after a hedge fund accused the company of overstating its revenue and misleading investors about its sustainability claims. In a 124-page document released Wednesday, Spruce Point Capital dismisses the oat milk trend as a "food fad" and accuses Oatly of...
Marketskitco.com

The gold price moves higher again leading into the European open

(Kitco News) - After another great session on Wednesday gold has moved higher once again overnight trade at $1831/oz. Silver (0.44%) is also positive leading into the European open but the chart structure is not as strong as the yellow metal. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is 0.89% higher while spot WTI has lost another -1.25% after struggling yesterday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy