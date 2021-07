Brussels — Eurozone inflation fell below 2 per cent in June, as initially estimated, final data from Eurostat showed on Friday. Inflation eased to 1.9 percent in June from 2 per cent in the prior month. The annual rate came in line with the flash estimate released on June 30. The inflation rate had exceeded the European Central Bank's target of "below, but close to" 2 per cent in May for the first time since 2018.