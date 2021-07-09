Cancel
Fintech Circle to merge with Bob Diamond-backed SPAC in $4.5 bln deal

By Reuters
kitco.com
 10 days ago

July 8 (Reuters) - Circle, which provides payments infrastructure for digital currencies, said on Thursday it would go public in a blank-check merger deal that values it at $4.5 billion, at a time crypto firms are battling increased regulatory scrutiny. Circle will merge with Concord Acquisition Corp (CND.N), which is...

