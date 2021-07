The euro has started the week with limited gains. In North American trade, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1817, up 0.12% on the day. ECB monetary policy meetings are generally tame affairs that cause limited movement in the markets. The meeting this coming Thursday is likely to be different, and could well be a market-moving event. The reason is that the ECB is expected to implement significant changes in policy. The ECB presented a strategy review earlier this week and ECB President Christine Lagarde said that there would be a review of forward guidance to align it to the strategy review. This means that we could see some important changes to forward guidance at the meeting.