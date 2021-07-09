Cancel
Commissional Corner: July 2021

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOptional Practical Training, or OPT, is a postgraduate program designed to provide real world training in your field of study. Specifically designed for international students, OPT is the perfect way to extend your stay in the U.S.A., while gaining practical training tailored to your needs. The Master of Arts in Global Leadership program encourages our international students to learn about this incredible opportunity in order to further their ministry experience after their education. The program prepares students for career callings in which they are currently serving. Graduates of the MAGL program can take advantage of the OPT program permitting them to attain a work authorization, which enables them to continue serving and ministering in the U.S.A. The OPT Program has benefited many students who have graduated from the MAGL program. Here are a few quotes from graduates whose OPT helped prepare them for a career in their ministry calling.

