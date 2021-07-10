Cancel
Miley delivers on mound and at plate as Reds top Brewers 2-0

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 6 days ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wade Miley pitched eight shutout innings and helped himself by doubling and scoring in the Cincinnati Reds’ 2-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Miley struck out four and allowed seven hits and three walks as the Reds snapped the Brewers’ seven-game home winning streak. The Reds also reduced Milwaukee’s NL Central lead to six games. Miley left after allowing a leadoff double to Avisaíl García in the ninth on his 104th pitch. Heath Hembree took over from there and struck out Rowdy Tellez, Jace Peterson and Omar Narváez to earn his fifth save.

MILWAUKEE — Wade Miley did a little bit of everything to make sure the Cincinnati Reds crept a little closer to the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central standings. He threw eight shutout innings. He made a great defensive play to preserve the lead. He doubled and scored an insurance run.

