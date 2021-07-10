Cancel
Twins 4, Tigers 2: Kenta Maeda outduels Matt Manning

By Brandon Day
Bless You Boys
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Manning took a really nice step in this one, but the offense struggled to come up with key hits and a bad sixth inning sank their chances as the Twins won 4-2. The loss leaves a bad taste in your mouth, but this game was a win in regard to things that matter long-term, namely starting pitcher Matt Manning. After working on a slider for almost two years with the Tigers player development and previous coaching staff, just a few weeks with Chris Fetter has paid huge dividends. Manning showed off a much improved slider-changeup mix tonight, though plenty of work remains to command his full repertoire under major league conditions.

