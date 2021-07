Body Discovered in Portsmouth

Portsmouth, Ohio

Portsmouth police say a body was found in the 2900 block of Gallia Street on Friday evening.

Police said that the body was discovered near a home at around 6 pm.

We don't have any more details at this time regarding the incident, including if it is suspected that foul play may have been involved.

Anyone with information (including security camera footage) is encouraged to contact Portsmouth Police at 740-353-4101