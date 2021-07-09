Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Billings, MT

Billings Crime Riddled Lazy KT Hotel is Coming Down. Then What?

By Michael Foth
Posted by 
97.1 KISS FM
97.1 KISS FM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A big story this week in Billings was the announcement that the Lazy KT Hotel is slated for demolition. The dingy, budget hotel has been a hotspot for criminal activity at the corner of 14th St and 1st Ave N for years, with a reported 338 police calls to the property in the previous 24 months, according to a Billings Gazette article, citing East Billings Industrial Revitalization District (EBIRD) director Zack Terakedis.

971kissfm.com

Comments / 0

97.1 KISS FM

97.1 KISS FM

Billings, MT
307
Followers
1K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

97.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://971kissfm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Homelessness#Lazy#Domestic Violence#The Lazy Kt Hotel#Billings Gazette#Ebird#Billings City#Kt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Housing
News Break
Homeless
Related
Billings, MTPosted by
97.1 KISS FM

What Exactly is the Deal with Construction in Billings Heights?

Let's face it, nobody likes slowing down or stopping on the way to work because of road construction. It's in my top five list of worst things that could happen if you're late for work. And as someone who lives in the Heights, the construction that has been going on up and down Main Street has been debilitating for myself and other commuters.
Billings, MTPosted by
97.1 KISS FM

College Campus For Sale in Billings: 5 Things We’d Do With It

Yellowstone Christian College announced in January 2021 that their board of directors made the decision to sell the campus, with plans to relocate to a new facility. According to the press release, one of the big factors in the decision to upgrade to a new campus was the 40-year-old facility's lack of general attractiveness. They said,
Yellowstone County, MTPosted by
97.1 KISS FM

Where’s the Beef? Billings Kids Find Out at Historic Depot

Elementary-age school children from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County got to experience some hands-on learning fun today (7/12) at Billings Depot. The event was the first of three "Built from Beef" events happening this summer. From practicing steer roping to learning about cattle brands and seasonings, the kids seemed to be loving the experience.
Public SafetyPosted by
97.1 KISS FM

Stop Stealing Signs in Hyalite Canyon

This ordeal has been a big issue for the Custer Gallatin National Forest and we can understand why. KBZK is reporting that several signs totaling thousands of dollars have been stolen from the Hyalite Canyon area and it's become a pretty big issue for the Custer Gallatin National Forest Service.
Billings, MTPosted by
97.1 KISS FM

Montana Police and Fire Handle Thousands of 4th Calls

Montana was recently ranked the most patriotic state and celebrations around Montana over the 4th of July weekend reflected our love of country and freedom. Most of us probably had a great weekend with friends, food, and perhaps some fireworks. However, law enforcement and fire departments were busy across the state.
AnimalsPosted by
97.1 KISS FM

UPDATE: Clearwater Junction Cow Has Returned

Montana is a great state for road trips. Not only is the scenery so amazing everywhere you look. But, each community you pass thru, regardless of size, has it's quirks. Take a place like Clearwater Junction for example. Nearly all of us have driven by the iconic "MTCow" on Highway 200. It is probably one of the most recognizable roadside landmarks in Montana. And, for some Montanans, it is the only way they can properly give directions to folks driving MT 200 or Hwy 83. "Just look for the giant cow, you can't miss it."
Billings, MTPosted by
97.1 KISS FM

Billings Police Believe Stabbing Connected to Shooting in Heights

A shooting in the Heights, and a stabbing that occurred on Monday (7/5) may be connected, according to a press release from the Billings Police Department. On Monday morning at 7:44am MDT, officers responded to the 600 block of Lake Elmo Drive for a report of shots fired, and discovered a 26-year old man with "a non-life threatening wound to his hand," according to Billings PD.
Montana StatePosted by
97.1 KISS FM

Hiker Still Missing in Montana

Their name alone conjures up images of an intimidating and challenging climb for hikers at any experience level. Montana Search and Rescue teams continue their search for a young woman who went missing in the Beartooth Mountains north of Yellowstone Park. She is considered an experienced climber. But the days since there was any contact are mounting.
Billings, MTPosted by
97.1 KISS FM

26 New Affordable Apartments are Coming to Billings South Side

It's no secret that real estate prices across Montana have been rapidly climbing. The rental market in Billings is mirroring that trend and finding affordable apartments is becoming a real challenge for many. Excluding senior citizen apartments, the popular rental website FreeRentalFinder.com lists just seven two-bedroom apartments currently available for under $1,000 per month (7/2).

Comments / 0

Community Policy