Special Weather Statement issued for Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Scott SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN SCOTT COUNTY UNTIL 1115 PM CDT At 1036 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles west of Scott State Lake, moving east at 20 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Scott City and Scott State Lake. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for west central Kansas.