Severe Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-10 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cheyenne THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CHEYENNE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL COLORADO WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM MDT for east central Colorado.