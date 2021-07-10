Severe Weather Statement issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 20:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MST FOR GILA COUNTY At 836 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near San Carlos to 10 miles west of Hilltop, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include San Carlos, Cutter and San Carlos Reservoir. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 258 and 267. AZ Route 70 between mile markers 259 and 271. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH