Severe Weather Statement issued for Antelope, Cedar, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Stanton, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Antelope; Cedar; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Stanton; Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN MADISON...WAYNE...PIERCE...EASTERN ANTELOPE SOUTHEASTERN KNOX...SOUTHERN CEDAR AND NORTHERN STANTON COUNTIES At 1037 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Pierce, or 14 miles northwest of Norfolk, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Norfolk, Wayne, Pierce, Neligh, Plainview, Battle Creek, Creighton, Randolph, Osmond, Wausa, Coleridge, Winside, Oakdale, Meadow Grove, Hadar, Hoskins, Carroll, Laurel, Tilden and Brunswick. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH