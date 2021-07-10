Cancel
Adams County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Clay, Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Merrick, Nance, Polk by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 22:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Clay; Hall; Hamilton; Howard; Merrick; Nance; Polk; York A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CLAY...ADAMS...NANCE...NORTHWESTERN YORK HAMILTON...MERRICK...POLK...SOUTHERN HOWARD AND HALL COUNTIES At 1035 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Duncan to near Marquette to near Phillips to near Doniphan to near Kenesaw, moving east at 40 mph. These are very dangerous storms. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Hastings, Aurora, Hampton, Bradshaw, Henderson, Inland and Stockham. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 293 and 344. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...80MPH

alerts.weather.gov

