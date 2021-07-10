Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ringgold by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ringgold A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN RINGGOLD COUNTY At 1036 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located just southeast of Mount Ayr, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mount Ayr, Benton, Delphos and Mt Ayr Municipal Airport. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH