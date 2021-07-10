Severe Weather Statement issued for Audrain, Lincoln, Monroe, Pike, Ralls by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for central, northeastern and east central Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Audrain; Lincoln; Monroe; Pike; Ralls A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN RALLS COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN MISSOURI...NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI...NORTHEASTERN AUDRAIN COUNTY IN CENTRAL MISSOURI...SOUTHEASTERN MONROE AND PIKE COUNTIES IN NORTHEASTERN MISSOURI At 1036 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Vandalia, moving south at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported power poles down in eastern rural Monroe City. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Mexico, Bowling Green, Vandalia, Louisiana, Santa Fe, Perry, Eolia, Laddonia, Center, Frankford, Farber, Curryville, Tarrants, Spencerburg, New Hartford, Rush Hill, Whiteside, Vandiver, Edgewood and St. Clement. This also includes Mark Twain Lake Recreational Area. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH