Severe Weather Statement issued for Colfax, Platte by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 22:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Colfax; Platte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN COLFAX...CENTRAL PLATTE AND NORTHERN BUTLER COUNTIES At 1034 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located west of Columbus, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Monroe, Columbus, and Schuyler. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0