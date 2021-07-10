Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sherman, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Sherman; Thomas The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Thomas County in northwestern Kansas East central Sherman County in northwestern Kansas * Until 1015 PM MDT/1115 PM CDT/. * At 934 PM MDT/1034 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brewster, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Levant around 1050 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 32 and 68. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH