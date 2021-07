Saturday, July 10, 2021 • 4:10 P.M. LHP Tyler Anderson (4-8, 4.39) vs. RHP Marcus Stroman (6-6, 2.60) In one inning last night the game went from nerve-wracking to wildly lopsided. The Mets and Pirates were trading single runs for the first 5 innings of the game, going into the 6th inning with a score of 2-2. The Mets then exploded in that inning scoring 10 runs, including another hit by pitch with the bases loaded, another walk with the bases loaded and the first grand slam of the season (Francisco Lindor). The Mets offense was overdue for an explosive day and hopefully it carries over in their two ball games today.