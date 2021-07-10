Cancel
Sioux City, IA

Stars shine over Yellow Jackets

By Austin Heinen
nonpareilonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Thomas Jefferson baseball team fell in both of Thursday’s Missouri River Conference games against Sioux City North at home, 18-4 and 19-1 on Thursday. In game one, the Stars scored 11 runs before the end of the third inning. While the Yellow Jackets scored one run each through the second and fifth inning, the Jackets just weren’t able to break free. The Stars scored another seven combined runs within the sixth and seventh inning to put the game away.

