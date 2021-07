I'm glad to see the "mainstream" come around to some recognition of the true importance of our microbiome. I really am. It will prevent a lot of suffering and death. However, this is not news to anyone in the alternative medicine community. Not news at all. It's been known for 20 years or longer that we are symbiotic with our microbiome, that it is a necessary and integral part of our immune system, and that messing with it generally messes with us.