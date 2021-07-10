Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryville, TN

Maryville woman facing DUI, drug charges

By Tyler Wombles tyler.wombles@thedailytimes.com
Daily Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Maryville woman was booked into the Blount County jail after deputies allegedly found methamphetamine in her vehicle and she allegedly performed poorly on sobriety tests. Tara Cody Miller, 37, Garland Road, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 7:20 p.m. July 8 and charged with driving under the influence, possessing Schedule II (methamphetamine) and Schedule III (Suboxone) substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of violation of probation on prior charges, BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant said.

www.thedailytimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blount County, TN
Crime & Safety
Maryville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Maryville, TN
County
Blount County, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Blount County Sheriff#Bcso Public Information#Suboxone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy