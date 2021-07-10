Maryville woman facing DUI, drug charges

A Maryville woman was booked into the Blount County jail after deputies allegedly found methamphetamine in her vehicle and she allegedly performed poorly on sobriety tests. Tara Cody Miller, 37, Garland Road, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 7:20 p.m. July 8 and charged with driving under the influence, possessing Schedule II (methamphetamine) and Schedule III (Suboxone) substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of violation of probation on prior charges, BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant said.