OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few spotty showers are possible this evening generally south of I-80 and the Omaha metro. An isolated downpour or two is possible, but no severe weather is expected. A few weak cold air funnel clouds have been reported with these showers, but these funnels generally do not pose any threat and will not produce any damage. Showers and any funnels will dissipate as we approach sunset. Skies will start to clear out overnight, but we may see some patchy fog by morning.