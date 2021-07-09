New Jersey Explores Tax Strategies to Target Tech Giants

Inside this episode: Ilona Davis, Business & Technology Advisory Principal at Baker Newman Noyes, joins NH Business Review editor Jeff Feingold to discuss strategy and optimization for the new, post-pandemic hybrid workplace. They dig into why it’s important for each business to identify its goals and strategies before crafting a policy that will support those, rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach. They also discuss the pros and cons of remote working, and the downside of interacting solely through technology. This week’s episode is brought to you by McLane Middleton, providing trusted legal services to businesses throughout the region for over 100 years. For a complete listing of their practice areas, attorneys, and locations, visit www.mclane.com.