New Jersey Explores Tax Strategies to Target Tech Giants

bloombergtax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey tax agency studies options for taxing digital economy. The Week in Wayfair: The world of e-commerce selling is still adapting to the U.S. Supreme Court’s groundbreaking 2018 ruling in South Dakota v. Wayfair, which permitted states to impose tax collection duties on remote retailers based on economic activity rather than physical presence. This week New Jersey becomes the newest state to study options to tax the sales and earnings of big tech companies. And Wisconsin clarified that dried cranberries can’t be classified as candy for sales tax purposes.

