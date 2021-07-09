Ormond Beach waterfront mansion comes with feeling of living in world’s fanciest Olive Garden
Has a home style ever aged as quickly as the faux-Italian fixation of the '80s and '90s?. Though for a time the orange and brown hues of some imagined Tuscany were the last word in wealth, today they just bring to mind the concurrent explosion of chain restaurants and low-priced eats. We'll just come right out and say it: this Ormond Beach mansion looks like an elevated Olive Garden.photos.orlandoweekly.com
Comments / 0