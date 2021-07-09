Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Best Superhero Games on PS4

By Alec Hawley
gamespew.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a long time most superhero video games were, to put it bluntly, a bit shit. It was an endless procession of reskinned side-scrolling action games, with the odd ineptly executed platformer thrown in. At some point, two things changed. One, games consoles became more powerful; allowing developers to create believable worlds where players could conceivably fly faster than a speeding bullet. And two, a new generation of filmmakers ploughed millions of dollars into making superhero movies that were, you know, actually good. This made the entire genre cool (and lucrative) in a way it never was before.

www.gamespew.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ps4#Action Games#Superhero Movies#Amazon Affiliate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Amazon
Related
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

PS Now July 2021: Sony drops Marvel’s Avengers for new PS4 games

Marvel’s Avengers will be replaced by Sony this week on the PS Now subscription service, starting July 6, 2021. And while that will be a big blow to anyone on consoles and PC who’ve enjoyed the RPG brawler, there’s still plenty to look forward to. Every month, the tech giant...
Video Gameswaytoomany.games

Review – Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game

For as much as I love licensed movie tie-in games, mostly for their novelty value, the announcement of Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game made me raise a lot of questions. First of all, why was this an Xbox exclusive, and by that I mean an actual exclusive to Xbox consoles, without the release of a PC version? Second of all, for as much as I understand that the game’s main idea was a result of a fan poll… what made the developers at Digital Eclipse decide for a beat ’em up based on a sports franchise? I guess those are things we’ll never truly understand, but the game is out now for Gamepass Ultimate owners, with other Xbox users getting access to it on July 15th. Despite some gripes, it’s not half bad.
Video Gamespsu.com

PlayStation Plus PS4, PS5 Free Games August 2021 Predictions – What Are The PS Plus August 2021 Free Games?

PlayStation Plus Free August 2021 PS4 Games, PlayStation Plus Free August 2021 PS5 Games PS Plus August 2021 – What will be the PS Plus August 2021 free PS4 and PS5 games? You can also catch the complete listing which details every PS Plus title announced to date right here. For further reading, you can also see every PS5 PlayStation Plus game released this year in our handy guide. Furthermore, you can see every PS4 PlayStation Plus title released this year as well. The PlayStation Plus August 2021 PS4, PS5 games will be officially announced on Wednesday, July 28.
Video Gamespsu.com

NBA 2K21 Update 1.12 Improves Game Stability On PS4

2K Sports has unwrapped the full list of NBA 2K21 update 1.12 patch notes for you to digest, which is specifically for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the basketball title. You can read up on the latest NBA 2K21 patch notes below. Improved the stability of the title...
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Final Fantasy I, II, and II Pixel Remasters Coming Out in July

Square Enix finally revealed the release dates of three of the Final Fantasy games that will be included in the Pixel Remaster. The games now have Steam pages, and they’ll be coming out on July 28, just one day after the old ports of Final Fantasy V and VI will be pulled from Steam. All three games will cost less than $20 individually. There’s no word yet on when the remasters of IV, V, and VI will launch.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

PS Plus: July 2021 Free Games Now Available for PS4 and PS5

All players subscribed to PS Plus on PS5 and PS4 can now download for free – at no additional cost to the subscription – the games corresponding to the month of July 2021. After knowing the lineup of four titles chosen by Sony, we have until next August 2 to claim them in our PSN account and enjoy them like that on either of the two platforms, since PlayStation 5 is fully backward compatible with them.
Video Gamespsu.com

State Of Play: All PS5 And PS4 Games Showcased In July 8 Broadcast, Watch It Again Here

Sony Interactive Entertainment hosted its July 2021 State of Play broadcast last night, which played host to a number of key upcoming PS5 and PS4 games. While a certain pissed-off Spartan warrior didn’t show his face (although we know God of War wouldn’t be there), State of Play did have plenty of interesting content, and we’ve got a recap of it here for you! Dive right in.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Top 10 Best Upcoming Games We Can’t Wait to Play

One of the best things about being video game enthusiasts is that there’s never any shortage of upcoming games we can’t wait to play. From publishing giants to indie startup studios, there’s a veritable dragon’s hoard to look forward to at all times. Whether you’re a diehard PC fan, a PlayStation pal, a lifelong Nintendo guru, an excited Xbox owner, or some mixture therein, greatness is on the horizon. Here are 10 upcoming games that promise to be a good time.
Video Gamesdroidgamers.com

Junkworld is a Post-Apocalyptic Tower Defense From Ironhide Games

Ironhide Games, the developer behind the Kingdom Rush series, has revealed its latest IP. It’s called Junkworld, it’s a post-apocalyptic tower defense strategy game, and it’s available for pre-order in select countries right now. Which countries? These ones – the UK, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and Uruguay. It’s going to...
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Kung-Fu Combat Game Sifu Kicked into 2022 on PS5, PS4

It’s one of the most anticipated indie games on the PlayStation 5 and PS4 by far, but you’ll be waiting a little longer to tango with Sifu, we’re afraid. The brawler, originally due out in 2021, is now targeting an early 2022 release window: “The COVID crisis and the subsequent lockdowns have been a huge challenge for everyone, and although we were lucky enough not to face the important revenue losses that many businesses have gone through, the situation did create some real challenges for us,” community manager Felix Garczynski explained on the PS Blog.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

PS Now Confirms Leaked Line-Up for July 2021, Plus More PS4 Games

While the cool surprise was spoiled ahead of time last week with a leaked list of PlayStation Now game additions, this official line-up is still a corker. Better yet, there are actually two more PS4 titles includes in the list of games headed to Sony's secondary service for the month of July 2021. As previously leaked, Red Dead Redemption 2 is indeed the headline addition. The only caveat is that you can only download the game — streaming isn't an option while it sticks around until 1st November 2021.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

PS Store Planet of the Discounts Sale Has Almost 500 PS5, PS4 Game Deals

We can't think of a snazzy way to introduce this latest PlayStation Store sale, so let's just cut right to the action. As one long list of discounts comes to an end on Sony's digital storefront, another load takes its place. This new range of deals, titled Planet of the Discounts (we feel cheesy writing that second-hand), is available until midnight on 21st July 2021, all of which are live across the UK, EU, and US online marketplaces at the time of writing. We know what you're here for, so let's detail the deals in question.
Video Gamespsu.com

Is Session: A Skateboarding Sim Game Coming To PS5 And PS4?

Is Session: A Skateboarding Sim Game coming to PS5 and PS4?Skateboarding and video games have always gone together like peanut butter and jam, and one of the next games to enter the genre, Session: A Skateboarding Sim Game is currently slated to release on Xbox consoles and PC. But could a PS5 and PS4 variation be in the works as well?
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Feature: The 10 Most Anticipated PS5, PS4 Games for the Rest of 2021

Last week, we asked you to vote for your most anticipated games yet to release in 2021. The next six months or so are looking very busy indeed for new releases on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, which resulted in a huge poll made up of over 60 games. Over 4000 votes were cast by the Push Square community.
FIFApushsquare.com

PS Store Sales Charts: Cyberpunk 2077 Was June's Best-Selling PS4 Game Following PS Store Return

Who would have expected this? After returning to the PlayStation Store on 21st June 2021, Cyberpunk 2077 managed to become the best-selling PS4 title for the entire month in the space of just nine days. The latest PS Store sales chart puts the CD Projekt RED RPG in first place for both the European and US territories, fending off competition from Grand Theft Auto V and FIFA 21 in second place. When the game was put back on the PS Store, Sony said that "work on the PS4 version continues, with fixes and updates to be released throughout the year". That warning clearly wasn't enough to dissuade interested buyers from purchasing it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy