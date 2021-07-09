How to Ride Your Monstie in Battle in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
As you play through Monster Hunter Stories 2, there will be times where it’s advantageous to ride your monstie during battle. When engaged in battle, jumping on your monstie to ride it can very much give you the upper hand. For a start, your monstie will have their health restored by an amount equal to your max HP, and your HP will be fully replenished, too. With your attack and defense values boosted, you’ll also temporarily hit harder and take less damage. Needless to say, you’ll want to ride your monstie as often as you can during battle in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, but how do you do it?www.gamespew.com
Comments / 0