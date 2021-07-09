Listen In, Lubbock: Local Grape Growers Take On Big Ag

The Texas high plains are characterized by drier weather and the ideal elevation for grape growing, but the land is farmed for a variety of crops. Recently, it’s become somewhat of a battle, as some crops thrive and others die. The culprit is speculated to be a certain type of weedkiller, known to vaporize in the Texas heat and drift for miles, landing on vulnerable, non-resistant plants and damaging them. The herbicide drift is compromising a large chunk of Texas’ wine grape growing and has resulted in a multi-million dollar lawsuit against two large agriculture companies.