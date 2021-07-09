Cancel
Flagstaff, AZ

Purchase a New Home with Woody Mountain Views in Flagstaff

By Erin
newhomesdirectory.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWouldn’t you love to start every morning with views of rocky mountain terrain, miles of forested land, and clear skies decorated by crisp white clouds? You’ll find this picturesque view at the new custom home development at Woody Mountain Estates by Capstone Homes. This luxury community of new single-family homes offers half-acre lots in cheerful Flagstaff, Arizona, and adjacent to the Flagstaff Ranch community. Woody Mountain Estates is the only new development in Flagstaff offering Mountain Estates without the gated golf fees. The largest Ponderosa Pine Forest in North America will be right in your backyard along with countless sunny days to enjoy the area amenities available to you, including a green belt, walking trails, common areas, playgrounds, and parks for all to enjoy.

www.newhomesdirectory.com

