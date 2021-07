Home secretary Priti Patel has been accused of “stoking the fire” of racism by an England footballer after players from the national team were racially abused following the Euro 2020 final.Tyrone Mings criticised Ms Patel for her comments on taking the knee last month, when she dismissed the team’s anti-racism protest as “gesture politics” and suggested fans had a right to boo the players if they wanted to.Mings, who played in England’s group stage matches, responded directly to a tweet by the home secretary in which she said she was “disgusted” by the racist abuse sent to players.The footballer...