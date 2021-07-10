Cancel
WWE

Video: Toni Storm To Make WWE SmackDown Debut

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNXT Superstar Toni Storm is headed to the SmackDown brand. A teaser vignette for Storm aired during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode. There’s no word on when she will debut, but the vignette said she will be coming soon to the blue brand. Storm worked a RAW dark match this...

Toni Storm
Shotzi Blackheart
Tegan Nox
