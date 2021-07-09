How to Perform a Double Attack in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
If you want to make short work of your enemies as you play through Monster Hunter 2: Wings of Ruin, you’re going to need to master the game’s battle system. Being effective in battle in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings or Ruin largely comes down knowing which of the three available attack types to use in each situation. Standard attacks, as well as many skills, come in three varieties: Power, Technical, and Speed. It’s important to remember that Power beats Technical, Technical beats Speed, and Speed beats Power. Once you have that knowledge firmly lodged on your head, you’ll find performing Double Attacks with your monstie much easier.www.gamespew.com
