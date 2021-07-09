How to Perform a Double Attack in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is here and as such, players new to the game may want to know more about how they can sell treasures in the game. Treasures are all of those items that double as upgrade materials for your gear. And those of you coming from Breath of the Wild may have been wondering as to whether or not they can sell off everything they have no use for, and the answer is yes, you can. It’s just a bit more annoying in this game and you’re not even really told about it anywhere, you just kind of have to stumble upon it. This is just how it was in the original and that detail seems to have stuck with the remaster as well.