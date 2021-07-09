Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How to Perform a Double Attack in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

By Richard Seagrave
gamespew.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want to make short work of your enemies as you play through Monster Hunter 2: Wings of Ruin, you’re going to need to master the game’s battle system. Being effective in battle in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings or Ruin largely comes down knowing which of the three available attack types to use in each situation. Standard attacks, as well as many skills, come in three varieties: Power, Technical, and Speed. It’s important to remember that Power beats Technical, Technical beats Speed, and Speed beats Power. Once you have that knowledge firmly lodged on your head, you’ll find performing Double Attacks with your monstie much easier.

www.gamespew.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monster Hunter 2#Monster Hunter Stories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Monster Hunter
Related
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Special Pre-Launch Program Reveals Co-Op Gameplay and More

Capcom have detailed the post-launch plans, co-op, and more for upcoming RPG Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. The Special Pre-Launch Program was hosted by producer Ryozo Tsujimoto, along with director Kenji Oguro. Along with a narrator, they highlighted the game’s features, co-op gameplay, and opening song Scarlet Land Lit Up By The Heavens by Misaki Fukunaga.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Hands-On With King’s Bounty II: The Witcher Meets Fire Emblem

The King’s Bounty series has been going since 1990, but with the latest entry in the series, King’s Bounty II, developer 1C Entertainment is hoping to attract a wider audience. For a start, there’s the matter of platforms. While previous King’s Bounty games have generally only been available on PC,...
Video Gameswaytoomany.games

Review – Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Over the past few years the Monster Hunter franchise has become one of my all-time favourites. Between the fantastic Monster Hunter World, Iceborne and Rise, I have poured hundreds upon hundreds of hours into these games and counting. I can’t seem to get enough of these games. Monster Hunter Stories is a niche title that didn’t get too much attention and I wasn’t familiar with it at the time, but was loved by most people that played it. Now with the rapidly growing popularity of the Monster Hunter franchise we have the latest entry: Wings of Ruin.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Adorable Animal-Based Adventure Button City Arrives This August

Button City’s Fennel the Fox has never killed anyone. Sorry, bit of a brain-flip there, but it’s not entirely our fault. Watching the trailer for Button City, with its range of different activities, put us in mind of an animal-themed Yakuza. And while star Fennel doesn’t have a chequered gangster past, he’ll definitely be putting evil in its place.
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Palamute Update - all about Palamutes & where to find them

With the version 1.1.0 update, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin has seen its first content update - namely, Palamutes from Monster Hunter: Rise have now joined the roster of playable Monsties. Naturally, with how popular the canine companions were in Monster Hunter: Rise, players are likely to be left wondering how they can add them to their roster in Monster Hunter Stories 2. Well, there's good news and bad news - particularly if you were hoping to add a Palamute to your party for the game's main story.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Special Palamute Buddy “Wanogre” Coming To Monster Hunter Rise July 23rd

Capcom has announced a special buddy will be distributed in Monster Hunter Rise later this month on July 23rd. The special buddy is a green Palamute designed by the game’s developers named “Wanogre”, named after the monster Zinogre. To obtain this special buddy, players will have to “Download Add-On Content” by speaking to Senri the courier, and then pick it up at the Buddy Handler by selecting “Hire Special Buddy”.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

NXpress Nintendo Podcast 240: Monster Hunter Stories 2 Review, Mario and Zelda Auction Prices, and More

Time to return to the hunt! This week on the NXpress Nintendo Podcast, Cameron Daxon, Marc Kaliroff, and Campbell Gill dive into Capcom’s latest roleplaying adventure on Switch, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. Before that, though, the gang has a heated discussion on a divisive topic: should Super Mario 64 be worth $1.5 million? Maybe it’s capitalism, maybe it’s resellers, or maybe it’s auction house patrons with too much money on their hands–whatever the reason, there’s no denying that retro games are getting harder to find and even harder to afford.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Monster Hunter Stories 2 is a better Pokémon game than Pokémon

It's criminal that there are so few Pokémon-style games on PC. Outside of Early Access RPG Temtem, Pokémon rom hacks, and whatever the hell this is, there's just not much in the way of great RPGs about battling teams of monsters. At least there wasn't until last week when Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin launched.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, How to Sell Treasures

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is here and as such, players new to the game may want to know more about how they can sell treasures in the game. Treasures are all of those items that double as upgrade materials for your gear. And those of you coming from Breath of the Wild may have been wondering as to whether or not they can sell off everything they have no use for, and the answer is yes, you can. It’s just a bit more annoying in this game and you’re not even really told about it anywhere, you just kind of have to stumble upon it. This is just how it was in the original and that detail seems to have stuck with the remaster as well.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Sci-Fi Action Puzzler Claire De Lune Is Out Now

Claire De Lune sees you roaming an alien planet, looking for your missing daughter, Claire, and periodically trying to guess the plot twist. Well, not everyone will be actively engaging in the latter, but we’re absolutely the worst for trying to figure out what’s really going on with a game’s storyline. The good news is, since the game’s blurbs states “Dialog options let you choose how you interact with Claire,” it’s probably not going the “dead the whole time” route.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Entering Early Access Tomorrow, Space Punks is a Loot of Fun

Take an action RPG like Diablo, make it a twin-stick shooter, and then add lashings of humour; the result is Space Punks. Developed by Flying Wild Hog’s Krakow team and published by Jagex Partners, whose ethos is ‘living games’, Space Punks is envisaged to be exactly that – a living game. When it eventually launches out of early access it will be free-to-play, and as a live service action RPG it will develop and grow over time, keeping players engaged.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Deck Building RPG Deepest Chamber Hits Early Access Next Week

Deepest Chamber is entering Steam Early Access next week. Sounding for all the world like a “Carry On” Dungeons and Dragons movie, Deepest Chamber is actually a card-based RPG coming to the PC. Sporting roguelite elements, it sees you building a formidable deck as you hack your way through a gloomy dungeon.
TV Showsgamespew.com

Maneater’s Truth Quest DLC Surfaces This August

Maneater is back, and she’s bringing the truth with her. Apparently. Maneater is the name of this open-world shark-em-up, not necessarily its protagonist, but it’s what we’re sticking with. And now, thanks to the game’s upcoming DLC she’s getting a whole bunch of new people to much her way through.

Comments / 0

Community Policy