Penn State Office of Physical Plant to spray University Park elm trees
The Penn State Office of Physical Plant will begin its second round of its biannual elm tree spraying program at University Park on Monday, according to a release. An aerial application via helicopter will start the process at first light and will continue with a nighttime ground application on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, depending on weather conditions, the release said. Signage will be posted around the affected areas.www.collegian.psu.edu
Comments / 0