Fans are reacting to Atomic Kitten’s remix of 2001 single “Whole Again”, which celebrates England manager Gareth Southgate ahead of the Euro 2020 semi-final. The remix was released this week with “a Euros 2020 twist for England fans”, with the chorus changed to: “Southgate you’re the one/ You still turn me on/ Football’s coming home again.”The song had become a crowd anthem at games, with fans replacing the original lyrics themselves. However, it had not been performed by the group until now.The trio performed the new version of the song at Box Park Croydon after England beat Ukraine 4-0....