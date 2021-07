Next week, 24 weed-eating goats will return to Riverside Park. On Wednesday, July 14, the animals will arrive for the Riverside Park Conservancy’s second-ever “Running of the Goats,” where the public can see them run from their truck to a weed-filled hill at 120th Street. Five of the goats will then remain for the duration of the summer and campaign to be the G.O.A.T., for which the public can vote-the-GOAT using a “new and heretofore untested ranked-choice voting system.”