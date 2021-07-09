Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Harry and Meghan given charity award for limiting their family to two children

Shropshire Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePopulation Matters has recognised the couple for the effort to reduce their impact on the environment. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been granted an award by a charity for making the “enlightened decision” to limit their family to two children. Population Matters said it was recognising Harry and...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Goodall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Happy Family#Kenya#Charity#Uk#Vogue#Un#Olive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Country
U.K.
News Break
United Nations
Related
CelebritiesAOL Corp

How Rich Are Harry And Meghan?

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world by stepping down as "senior" members of the British royal family in early 2020, the two embarked on an unprecedented journey for royals that led them to California. Prior to their departure from Great Britain, 95% of their expenditures were paid...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Royal family news – Prince Charles ‘felt total RELIEF’ at dumping Harry and Meghan Markle off UK taxpayer’s payroll

PRINCE Charles felt total "relief" at getting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle off the British taxpayers' payroll, it has been claimed. Charles famously gave the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "a substantial sum" to start a new life in America after the runaway royals claimed they wanted to be "financially independent" and make their own fortune.
Celebritiesinews.co.uk

Prince Harry will want Meghan and their children to visit Diana statue ‘but must heal Royal rift first’

Prince Harry will want his wife Meghan Markle and their children to visit the Princess Diana statue but needs to make peace with his family first, royal experts have said. Penny Junor, who has written biographies of Diana, Charles, William and Harry, spoke to i as the princes came together to unveil the statue of their mother on Thursday at Kensington Palace on what would have been her 60th birthday.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Prince Harry Gushes About Being A 'Father Of Two' At Surprise Charity Event

Prince Harry paid a surprise visit to a charity he has been the patron of since 2007. The Duke of Sussex delighted the winners of the WellChild Awards at Kew Gardens on June 30, per Goss.ie, and also talked about life now that he was a "father of two." Us Weekly also reported on Harry being spotted at that same location, where he "appeared pensive as he sat in the front seat of a black car wearing a crisp button-down shirt."
AnimalsPosted by
Indy100

Charity camper, 11, to snooze with the lions for children’s charity

An 11-year-old boy who has raised half a million pounds by camping outside for more than a year is taking his tent to London Zoo as part of his latest charity challenge. Max Woosey from Braunton in Devon is “living the dream” according to his mother, and is set to not only sleep among the creatures and critters on Monday, but will earn his keep by working as a zookeeper too.
WorldVanity Fair

Prince Harry Says Lilibet Is “Very Chilled,” but Having Two Children “Is Definitely a Juggle”

Just three weeks after the birth of their daughter, Lilibet Diana, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still very much adjusting to life with two children. The Duke of Sussex made an unexpected appearance at the WellChild Awards on Thursday to surprise this year’s winners. He attended a private party in honor of the outstanding children and young people celebrated by the charity, as well as the healthcare workers who look after them. According to Hello, during the event, Harry caught up with his friend Ed Sheeran and the two compared notes about fatherhood. The musician, whose first child was born last year, said to the royal, “Congratulations, a girl right?,” adding, “We just had a little girl ten months ago now. You’re still in the trenches now! How do you manage with two?” Harry replied, “Two is definitely a juggle.” While addressing the partygoers, he also said, “Now as a father of two, I feel all the more connected, inspired and in awe of the resilience of these families, who power through indescribable challenges with the support of WellChild.”
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get award for having only two kids

A British charity, committed to limiting family size to help save the environment, this week gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an award for their decision to have just two children. Population Matters will award the couple, who welcomed their second child last month, the equivalent of $695 for their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy