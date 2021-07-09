Councillor suggests alternative boundary changes in response to commission's shake-up
Residents in Hadley, Leegomery and Priorslee could find themselves in new constituencies at the next general election, if councillors’ suggestions are adopted. The Boundary Commission for England has proposed tweaks to the parliamentary map which would see The Wrekin constituency expand north, into current North Shropshire territory, but lose part of Hadley to neighbouring Telford.www.shropshirestar.com
