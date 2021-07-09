Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Councillor suggests alternative boundary changes in response to commission's shake-up

By Alex Moore
Shropshire Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents in Hadley, Leegomery and Priorslee could find themselves in new constituencies at the next general election, if councillors’ suggestions are adopted. The Boundary Commission for England has proposed tweaks to the parliamentary map which would see The Wrekin constituency expand north, into current North Shropshire territory, but lose part of Hadley to neighbouring Telford.

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#The Boundary Commission#Boundary Review Committee#Labour#Oakengates#Gkn#Conservative#Democrat#Apley Castle#Councillor Dugmore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Related
PoliticsShropshire Star

Shropshire councillor sacked from planning committee over local plan vote

A councillor has been sacked from his position on a planning committee after voting against Shropshire Council's local plan – and controversial proposals for 1,050 homes in Bridgnorth. Conservative Councillor Robert Tindall was relieved of his position as vice-chairman of Shropshire Council's South Planning Committee by his party colleague, and...
PoliticsShropshire Star

Wrekin constituency name change plan 'diabolical'

Plans to change the name of The Wrekin constituency are “diabolical”, do a “disservice” to most residents and would be rejected if put to a public vote, town councillors have said. The Boundary Commission for England has published a draft map of the nation’s parliamentary seats. This includes expanding The...
HealthBBC

Labour: Why would we oppose a social care tax?

Labour would not oppose a tax to cover social care costs if the money was guaranteed for care, says shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth. Asked about reports the government could introduce a tax as part of its reforms, he said: "Why would we oppose that when we want to see more money going into health and social care?"
HealthBBC

Social care tax: Labour calls for money to be ring-fenced

The shadow health secretary says Labour wouldn't oppose a tax rise for social care, but only if the money was spent solely on care. Jonathan Ashworth told the BBC's Andrew Marr alongside the guarantee, he wants a "comprehensive package to fix the social care crisis".
Health ServicesShropshire Star

Council backs motion calling for increased ambulance cover

Support has been given to a campaign to save and improve ambulance services in Powys, by a councillor who has first-hand experience of the need for fast responses to emergency calls. At a Powys County Council meeting on Thursday, councillors discussed a motion put forward by Plaid Cymru Councillors Elwyn...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Plaid urge caution over easing rules in August

Wales should not get rid of most Covid rules in early August if cases are rising, according to Plaid Cymru. Health spokesman Rhun ap Iorwerth hopes the majority can be removed but said "we have to be willing to put the brakes on if the signs aren't good". The Welsh...
Personal FinanceShropshire Star

Watchdog rejects claim over 'morally wrong' council tax charge

A homeowner complained it was “morally wrong” for Telford & Wrekin Council to charge him a tax premium straight after he bought his house, saying doing so punished him for the previous owner’s actions, a report says. Telford & Wrekin Council charges double council tax on properties that have been...
PoliticsBBC

NI Troubles: 'Robust conversation' as parties meet Lewis over legacy

There was a frank exchange between the Northern Ireland secretary and Stormont leaders over legacy proposals. Speaking after the meeting, the DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said there had been a "fairly robust conversation" with Brandon Lewis. The government has outlined a package of measures, including an end to civil...
CarsShropshire Star

EU proposal will effectively ban non-electric cars from 2035

New emissions targets would require a 100 per cent reduction in 14 years. The European Union has put forward a proposal that would effectively ban the sale of non-electric vehicles within 14 years. The European Commission, the executive branch of the EU, has proposed that car makers must cut their...
PoliticsShropshire Star

Call for Shropshire household waste to be slashed by a quarter

A plea has been issued for Shropshire Council to draw up plans to cut the amount of household waste produced in the county by a quarter within the next four years. A motion to go before councillors this week says that while Shropshire has a higher than average recycling rate, too much general rubbish is still being created.
EconomyShropshire Star

Council set to oppose Wellington bank closure plan

Town councillors will discuss writing to a high street bank and urging it to reconsider closing its Wellington branch. Last month, Barclays announced plans to shut its branch on Church Street, on September 23. In a report justifying the decision, the company says it only knows of 20 customers who...
TrafficShropshire Star

LETTER: Rule changes mean interesting times are ahead

A reader discusses the Clean Air Zone in Birmingham. In reply to Derek Griffiths (July 5) regarding car emissions and the Birmingham congestion/Clean Air Zone charge. You are not wrong in thinking that if a vehicle passes an MOT emissions test it should not be subject to charges. However, I understand that there is a requirement of lower level emissions within a CAZ than the general emissions pass level at an MOT, but I may be incorrect.
TrafficShropshire Star

Shrewsbury relief road would be 'financial disaster', insist leaders

Leaders of opposition parties have issued a warning over costs of the Shrewsbury North West Relief Road, suggesting it would be a "financial disaster". The move comes after it was revealed that Shropshire Council has already spent £9.1 million on the project without a shovel having touched the ground. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy