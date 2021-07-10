Cancel
Men Killed in Holiday Weekend Wreck ID’d – Andrew Caldera of Escondido, Noah Granado of Temecula

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 6 days ago
San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. Image from sdcounty.ca.gov

Authorities on Friday released the names of two young men who died last weekend after their car went down a Fallbrook embankment.

Andrew Caldera of Escondido and Noah Granado of Temecula, both 21, died in the wreck, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

Early Saturday morning, the two friends dropped off a woman in Murrieta, then headed south into the San Diego area in a Toyota sedan driven by Caldera.

The next day, unable to contact Caldera and Granado, friends and relatives set out on a search, finding Caldera’s car shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the bottom of a steep embankment along southbound Interstate 15. The site is about a half-mile north of Pala Mesa Resort.

Emergency crews made their way to the upside-down vehicle and found the men’s bodies inside. It was unclear exactly when the crash occurred.

