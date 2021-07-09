Cancel
Flower Mound, TX

Why You Shouldn't Feed Ducks and Geese

flower-mound.com
 11 days ago

We’re lucky to have so many beautiful parks and ponds in Flower Mound, and as you’re out exploring them this summer, you’re destined to run into ducks and geese. Feeding ducks is tempting, and many of us grew up thinking it was an environmentally responsible and generous way to dispose of old or stale bread. However, feeding ducks and geese is actually unhealthy and potentially dangerous for the birds.

www.flower-mound.com

Comments / 0

Flower Mound, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Texas Lifestyle
Texas Pets & Animals
