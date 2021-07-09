Why You Shouldn't Feed Ducks and Geese

This feels as though it should be labeled as one of the biggest ‘Duh’ moments in history since unless a person has been sleeping under a rock or has never gone camping, or never been a dumb kid trying out something new, lighting a bonfire with gasoline should be something that a lot of people know is potentially dangerous and bound to mess a person up if done in an unsafe manner. With that being said, these guys demonstrate, kind of, why it’s not a good idea, but from a safe distance thankfully. Now, is lighting a bonfire fun? It can be. Can it be done with gasoline? Oh, by all means, it can. Should it? That’s where things get a little uncertain since there are bound to be plenty of people that would say of course a person should start a bonfire with gasoline, but just enough to get the fire started, not create a fireball that can be seen for miles around. That’s kind of where people tend to go a little nuts and do something that’s bound to threaten the entire area and everything in it since to some, a bonfire just isn’t a bonfire without a raging nimbus of flame that’s seen to shoot in the sky.