Over the course of four days in 2017, Kat Araniello was raped three times, once at knifepoint, by a man she had briefly dated. She tells Anushka Asthana about reporting the crime to the police and how the process that followed became a living nightmare. She was convinced to hand over her phone and her medical records, believing that it was necessary evidence-gathering. But after deciding that it did not have enough to bring a conviction against the man who had attacked her, the Crown Prosecution Service told her it was dropping the case and letting him walk free.