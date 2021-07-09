Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

PUBG Mobile Korea (Kr) 1.5 update APK + OBB download link

By Rabia Sayal
gamepur.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUBG Mobile Korea 1.5 version has been released officially, adding many new features like Ignition mode, Tesla car, MG3 gun, Anti-gravity motorcycle, and more. However, unlike the global version of PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Korean version is not available to download from Google Play Store for players outside Japan and Korea. You can download the PUBG Mobile Korea 1.5 update via the APK and OBB file links mentioned below.

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pubg Mobile#Obb#Android#Obb#Pubg Mobile Korean#Google Play Store#The Pubg Mobile Korea#Settings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
World
Country
Japan
News Break
Mobile Apps
News Break
Google
News Break
Tesla
Related
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

How to Find and Delete the Android Apps You Never Use

If you’re trying to free up storage space on your Android phone, deleting apps that you never use is a good place to start. Without realizing it, your phone could be storing data from dozens of unused apps, which can amount to a whole lot of wasted storage space. Rather...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to download PUBG Mobile Kr Season 20 (C1S1) update

PUBG Mobile Korea Season 20 (C1S1) has been released, adding brand new content to the game, including exclusive outfits, weapon skins, emotes, ornaments, and more. The tiers of all the players have also been reset according to their ranks at the end of Season 19. PUBG Mobile Season 20 (C1S1) is called Tek Era and has also brought a brand new Royale Pass where players can claim rewards by completing daily and weekly missions.
pocketgamer.com

The 1.5 update for PUBG Mobile is officially here and introduces a revamped Erangel

The new 1.5: Mission Ignition PUBG Mobile update is here! So many changes and improvements. This update sounds absolutely amazing. DynaHex has completely taken over Ernagel and is transforming it completely to make it technologically superior. Pochinki is now the Transit Centre featuring a city bus for traversal. Georgopool is...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

What is the release date of Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6?

Activision has released the first teaser of Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6, and with this, the public beta test build for the upcoming update will also become available this week. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 will bring a bunch of new content to the game, including new maps, modes, events, weapons, and more. The new Battle Pass will also be introduced that players can purchase and level up to unlock premium rewards.
gizmochina.com

PUBG Mobile 1.5 Update brings Tesla Model Y, Cybertruck and more

Krafton and Tencent Games have collaborated with Tesla to bring the latter’s recognizable vehicles to the popular looter shooter title, PUBG Mobile. Now, players can expect to see models like the Model Y and even the Cybertruck in game. The new cars arrive with the new 1.5 update, which is...
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Accounting+ APK Full Version Free Download (July 2021)

Accounting+ APK Full Version Free Download (July 2021) Two years later, what began as a game jam between William Pugh and Dominik Johann (Minit), is now a bizarre aberration of warped tech, strange worlds, and odd. Disturbinganimals Accounting has tripled its size since its launch in 2016 (10/10 Steam)MutatingIntricate labyrinthine web of virtual realities that are forbidden There are many more secrets. Discover that you are brave enough to take on the challenges of a variety of characters created by a growing cast of comedic legends, including Reggie Watts, Justin Roiland, and Rich Fulcher.
Video Gamesestnn.com

PUBG Mobile 1.5 Update: Release date, Anti-Gravity Motorcycle, MG3 Gun & More

PUBG Mobile 1.5: Ignition will be bringing game-changing meta and will be a big jump into the future. The PUBG Mobile 1.5 update is about to get released after successful beta testing and will be adding a ton of new features that have already been teased in the test version. The upcoming patch will be based on the theme "Ignition," which will give the game a futuristic look by introducing a new transit system in Erangel along with an anti-gravity motorcycle, and more.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

PUBG Mobile 1.5 update: APK and OBB download links for Android

PUBG Mobile’s patch 1.5 update is here with a lot of huge changes to the battle royale game. The biggest of these is the new Evo Ground mode, Mission Ignition. It’s currently live in the game until Sept. 6. In this, a technology and energy company DynaHex has made a lot of transformations to the Erangel map. These have been done to use the map for scientific research.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

What time does PUBG Mobile's Version 1.5 title update come out?

It looks like PUBG Mobile is only going from strength to strength, here. The next PUBG Mobile update is right around the corner and here's everything we know about what time the PUBG Mobile 1.5 Update will release on Android and iOS devices. Miramar doesn't stand a chance. What Time...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to link Warframe to your Twitch account

Linking Warframe to your Twitch account is a pretty good idea. Not only do Digital Extremes do regular drops from their stream that can get you free goodies, but they also give away free loot, including Prime Warframes, through the Twitch Prime system. This is especially important in the run-up...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

What is the release date for Pokémon Unite?

Pokémon Unite will be a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) where players take control of their favorite Pokémon and battle it out in five versus five matches. You will be able to play it on the Nintendo Switch and smartphone devices, and when it launches, it will support cross-play across these platforms. The game works a little differently than most MOBAs, and following the game’s initial announcement, we do not have any precise details about when it will release. Tencent’s TiMi Studios are developing it.
Cell PhonesEngadget

Amazon convinces Apple to remove review analyzer Fakespot from the App Store

Fakespot, an app that analyzes Amazon reviews to determine which ones are fake, is no longer available for iOS. Amazon has successfully convinced Apple to remove it from the App Store after the company raised concerns that the application provides misleading information and creates potential security vulnerabilities. The e-commerce giant has confirmed to Engadget that it reported Fakespot for investigation. One of its biggest concerns, Amazon told us, was that the redesigned app Fakespot launched in June "wraps" and injects code into its website.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Valve announces Steam Deck portable, shipping this December

Valve revealed today its brand new portable system, the Steam Deck, which will allow for users to play games straight from their Steam library by logging into their Steam account. The Steam Deck will come with a seven inch touch screen, two thumbsticks, two trackpads, and gyro controls. There are three models of the system at three separate price points, which will be available for preorder starting July 16 at 10 AM PT.
Video GamesCNET

Drive a Tesla in the latest PUBG Mobile update

Popular battle royale shooter PUBG Mobile on Friday unveiled its latest update, which lets players build and drive a Tesla Model Y. The Mission Ignition 1.5 event features the automaker's Gigafactory, and players can "activate all switches of the assembly lines in the factory to start the car assembly process and build a Tesla vehicle -- Model Y." If the players don't die there first -- it's bound to be very popular.

Comments / 0

Community Policy