PUBG Mobile Korea (Kr) 1.5 update APK + OBB download link

Pokémon Unite will be a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) where players take control of their favorite Pokémon and battle it out in five versus five matches. You will be able to play it on the Nintendo Switch and smartphone devices, and when it launches, it will support cross-play across these platforms. The game works a little differently than most MOBAs, and following the game’s initial announcement, we do not have any precise details about when it will release. Tencent’s TiMi Studios are developing it.