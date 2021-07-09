PUBG Mobile Korea (Kr) 1.5 update APK + OBB download link
PUBG Mobile Korea 1.5 version has been released officially, adding many new features like Ignition mode, Tesla car, MG3 gun, Anti-gravity motorcycle, and more. However, unlike the global version of PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Korean version is not available to download from Google Play Store for players outside Japan and Korea. You can download the PUBG Mobile Korea 1.5 update via the APK and OBB file links mentioned below.www.gamepur.com
