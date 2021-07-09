Monster Hunter Stories 2 Weapons: choosing the best weapon of each type

Monster Hunter is far from a stranger to collector’s editions, with nearly ever recent release over the last few years having some sort of variant available for players. Stories 2 is no exception, and for both players in America and Japan there were different options with a slew of different goodies for fans to sink their teeth into. For those willing to cough up the import fees there was the option to get the Japanese version exclusive to Capcom’s store, which is what we’ve done today to get a look at both versions that were made available. Thanks to Capcom for supplying the American Collector’s Edition of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.