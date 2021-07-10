Cancel
MLB

Boston 11, Philadelphia 5

By Sportradar
Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-pinch hit for Miller in the 8th. E_Hernández (6), Richards (2). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Boston 10. 2B_Realmuto (12), Dalbec (10), Renfroe (16), Martinez (22), Hernández (19). 3B_Segura (3). HR_Hernández (11), off Velasquez; Martinez (18), off Velasquez; Devers (22), off Velasquez. RBIs_Realmuto 2 (33), Bohm 2 (39), Harper (32), Hernández 2 (30), Renfroe (46), Martinez 4 (62), Devers (72), Vázquez 2 (34), Verdugo (35).

Hutchinson, KSHutchinson News

Second former Hutchinson Monarch drafted on second day of MLB Draft

Another former Hutchinson Monarch was selected in the 2021 MLB Draft. Sam Houston State junior infielder and left-handed pitcher Jack Rogers was selected in the ninth round by the Cincinnati Reds, 270th overall. Rogers played with the Monarchs in the summer of 2018. With being taken by the Reds, Rogers...
FanSided

White Sox play-by-play man Jason Benetti fuming that the team is leaving him at home (Video)

For Chicago White Sox play-by-play man Jason Benetti, he is tired of not being able to travel for road games with the team. Here we are in the second half of the 2021 MLB season and while things feel like they’re almost back to normal, there’s still some things missing for the teams off the field. That’s because broadcast teams still aren’t traveling with the clubs for road games.
Los Angeles Angels Select Tulane Ace Braden Olthoff in the 2021 MLB Draft

Tulane University right-handed pitcher Braden Olthoff was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the ninth round (261th overall pick) of the 2021 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on Monday. Olthoff becomes the 126th player selected in the MLB Draft in program history. Earlier on Monday, teammate Collin Burns...
Video: An All-Star Homerun Revisited

The MLB All-Star game happened last night with the American Leauge winning 5-2.We wanted to take a look back at a video from an All-Star game game 50 years ago here in Detroit. Watch and listen to the sound of this ball, Reggie Jackson hitting a homerun into the upper deck at Tiger Stadium. This game also featured 22 hall of famers.
Pitt ace Mitch Myers selected by Oakland A’s in MLB draft

Pitt pitcher Mitch Myers was selected by the Oakland A’s with the 368th overall pick in the 12th round of the MLB draft on Tuesday. The right-handed pitcher was the Panthers’ ace in 2020 as well as the team’s first and only selection in the 2021 draft. Myers is the...
Arizona Wildcats update on third day of MLB draft

Arizona’s number of players drafted in the MLB draft increased to seven Wednesday with the selections of right-hander Chase Silseth in the 11th round by the Anaheim Angels, second baseman Kobe Kato in the 13th round by the Houston Astros and right-hander Austin Smith in the 18th round by the Atlanta Braves.
MCC’s Riggs Threadgill Selected in 19th Round of the 2021 MLB Draft

McLennan pitcher Riggs Threadgill was selected by the Washington Nationals on the final day of the 2021 MLB Draft. Threadgill, a right-handed sophomore from Fredericksburg, was chosen in the 19th round with the 563rd pick. He appeared in 16 games for the Highlanders in 2021, claiming a 4-3 record on he mound with 53 strikeouts and a 6.80 ERA n 46.1 innings.
Thursday's Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent LHP John Means to Norfolk (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. BOSTON RED SOX — Sent LHP Chris Sale to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment. NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed LHPs Nestor Cortes and Wandy Peralto on the COVID-19 IL. Reinstated LHP Zack...
FanSided

Philadelphia Union: Best keeper in MLS, Andre Blake, gets an extension

Star goalkeeper Andre Blake stays with the Philadelphia Union. A bedrock of the Philadelphia Union and their success the past few seasons, Andre Blake will continue his stay with the current Supporters Shield holders. The Union announced on Thursday that they have reached a contract extension with Blake. The top...
American midfielder Tessmann transfers to promoted Venezia

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — American midfielder Tanner Tessmann transferred to Italy's newly promoted Venezia from Dallas on Thursday. A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Tessmann made his professional debut with North Texas on April 27, 2019, signed with Dallas as a homegrown player on Feb. 27, 2020, and played his first Major League Soccer match two days later. He made 28 appearances for Dallas.
FanSided

Why didn’t the Phillies Draft this Impressive Prospect?

Did the Phillies miss out by not drafting Dylan Smith?. Alabama record holder. NCAA All-Tournament selection. Top-tier MLB Draft prospect. Dylan Smith fits all three of these descriptions. In 2021, the Alabama right-handed pitcher burst onto the scene. His third collegiate season was his best yet, and he finished third...

