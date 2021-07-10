Boston 11, Philadelphia 5
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-pinch hit for Miller in the 8th. E_Hernández (6), Richards (2). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Boston 10. 2B_Realmuto (12), Dalbec (10), Renfroe (16), Martinez (22), Hernández (19). 3B_Segura (3). HR_Hernández (11), off Velasquez; Martinez (18), off Velasquez; Devers (22), off Velasquez. RBIs_Realmuto 2 (33), Bohm 2 (39), Harper (32), Hernández 2 (30), Renfroe (46), Martinez 4 (62), Devers (72), Vázquez 2 (34), Verdugo (35).www.gazettextra.com
Comments / 0